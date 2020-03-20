Amid lockdown & social distancing, weddings, engagements deferred

At Khan market. (Photo by Praveen Khanna) At Khan market. (Photo by Praveen Khanna)

By early March, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Italy had crossed 2,500, and as soon as a 29-year-old Delhi-based fashion stylist found out, she cancelled her wedding at Como in Italy. Likewise, a 38-year-old media professional cancelled her four-day wedding festivities in April across Delhi and Goa once the Centre announced the suspension of all visas till April 13.

As India takes stringent steps to battle coronavirus, weddings and engagements take a backseat, with many deciding to postpone them indefinitely. “We had booked a hotel in Italy’s Como and booked airline tickets too for our wedding on April 15. Of course, we had to cancel the wedding, and the hotel was kind enough to email that they will refund the sum once banks are properly functional,” said the stylist.

The couple did consider getting married on the same day at the bride’s Delhi house on April 15 but are worried about even a gathering of 30-odd people. “There is a lot of uncertainty. We have pushed the wedding to April 25 for now and have told the planners that this will only be confirmed five days before the wedding, depending on the lockdown,” said the stylist.

Delhi-based wedding designer Vasundra Banga (30), who runs Tinselle Events, said that even though November-February is peak wedding season, spring and summer weddings too have become common in North India, and the coronavirus outbreak has impacted business. She said, “We were working on four weddings for the month of April, and now three have been pushed to later dates, and one is still on track.”

The media professional, who cancelled her wedding festivities due in April, said it was the most practical decision to make. She said, “I have a cousin in Canada, and three friends in Germany and Spain, who would not have made it to the wedding. Also, it is not safe to have a gathering. We are getting a refund from the Goa venue.”

A bride-to-be, with an April wedding slated in Delhi, said the families will take a call by Monday and may agree to do a small ceremony at a temple instead.

A wedding planner said while she is not discouraging clients, but she is petrified of “exposure as wedding planning requires stepping out of home.”

Sub-Divisional Magistrates are requesting people to defer their marriage registrations, if possible. BM Mishra, DM South, said, “If someone insists, registration will be undertaken right away. The logic being that it will draw less people to government offices. However, there is no such standing instruction or anything.

