Coronavirus: After return from China, 2 hospitalised in Delhi

State officials on Thursday said that the 31-year-old Chinese national had been admitted at the Pune hospital on February 6 as he had vomited during a Delhi-Pune flight. (Representational/PTI State officials on Thursday said that the 31-year-old Chinese national had been admitted at the Pune hospital on February 6 as he had vomited during a Delhi-Pune flight. (Representational/PTI

Two passengers who travelled to China have been admitted to RML hospital, a report by the Delhi health department stated. On Saturday, a total of 3,688 passengers were screened at Delhi airport for coronavirus.

Officials said 12 blood units have been sent to labs for testing.The Delhi government has identified over 5,700 people who travelled to China between January 15 and February 13. Of these, 17 have been hospitalised so far and around 4,700 people have been quarantined at home.

At the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, the final test reports are awaited. The final sample collection of all 406 people at the facility was done by a team of doctors Friday. The final reports may be received by Sunday or Monday.

“Based on reports, a decision will be taken to discharge the travellers, if agreed to by the authorities, which is expected to be done in the next week, observing laid down protocols with due medical procedures as per directives of Health Ministry,” said Vivek Pandey, spokesperson, ITBP.

A total of 406 people who came back from Wuhan, China, including seven persons from Maldives on February 1 and 2, are being looked after at Chhawla quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) by an expert team of doctors and medical professionals. There are seven children, including an infant, in the group.

