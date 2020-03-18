Coronavirus: 9 suspected cases at Lok Nayak, hospital cuts back on OPD timing

The hospital plans to increase the number of beds in the isolation ward from 50 to 100. (File) The hospital plans to increase the number of beds in the isolation ward from 50 to 100. (File)

Nine suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of Lok Nayak hospital. While three were admitted on Monday, six were brought to the hospital on Tuesday evening. This is the first set of suspected patients admitted to the hospital, one of Delhi government’s largest.

Following the admissions, the hospital has swung into action. Starting Wednesday, the hospital has reduced the OPD registration timings and plans to curtail routine surgeries as well. The OPD that caters to 7,000 patients on a daily basis will be operational from 8.30 am to 10 am. Currently it is functional from 8 am to noon.

“This is a medical emergency and keeping in view the present situation, we are taking these measures to put all attention on the Covid-19 patients. Doctors and medical staff need to be directed to the isolation ward. We will also curtail routine surgeries and only critical surgeries will be performed as per the requirements,” said Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of the hospital.

The hospital, on an average, performs 100 routine surgeries a day. At the moment, there are 50 beds in the isolation ward, and the administration plans to increase it to 100. The hospital has stationed four doctors and a team of paramedics and nurses to provide treatment to the suspected cases. If any of them tests positive, the hospital will also put its staff under quarantine.

“Even the staff on duty will be sent to isolation for 14 days if any of the suspected cases are positive. These are precautionary measures we need to take. The hospital witnesses a large number of patients on a daily basis; we can’t miss any step here,” said Dr Singh.

On Monday, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), an umbrella body of resident doctors in the country, wrote to the Union Health Ministry requesting to put certain elective surgeries on hold as doctors are occupied with Covid-19 cases. Resident doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung hospital also met with the medical superintendent regarding curtailing of routine surgeries. “A final confirmation from the ministry is awaited,” said a senior doctor. A total of 129 symptomatic patients have been admitted to the hospital till date, of whom 87 have been discharged. On Tuesday, nine symptomatic patients were admitted.

Meanwhile, Maharaj Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh also shut down its general OPD from March 20 to March 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.