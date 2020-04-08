Coronavirus: 51 test positive, two more deaths — residents of Delhi Gate, Sadar Bazar

An officer passes through a disinfection tunnel outside the CRPF camp at RK Puram on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) An officer passes through a disinfection tunnel outside the CRPF camp at RK Puram on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi saw 51 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll in the capital to nine.

Among the two dead are a 60-year old woman and a 70-year-old man. The former, a resident of Delhi Gate, was admitted to RML, while the man, a resident of Sadar Bazar, was hypertensive and not admitted to any hospital. The woman died on April 1 and the man on April 4.

Of the new cases, four are linked to the Markaz Nizamuddin gathering from last month. New cases of local transmission and those with a history of international travel are 35, while cases under investigation — for which local contacts are being traced — are 12. Delhi has recorded 576 cases so far.

Among those who tested positive is a 26-year-old technician from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. So far, 35 healthcare workers in the city have contracted the virus. Last week, the hospital had quarantined 108 staff members, including 20 doctors and 75 nurses, after they came in contact with two patients who showed no coronavirus symptoms but later tested positive.

In Gurgaon, two people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 20. “One of them, a resident of Pataudi, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

With a laboratory technician who was part of the team dealing with suspected patients at the Civil Hospital also testing positive, the health department Tuesday launched a “disinfection tunnel” at the entrance.

According to officials, a mixture of sodium hypochlorite and water will be sprayed on anyone passing through the tunnel.

Haryana’s Nuh district recorded 23 cases Tuesday — the highest recorded by any district in the state in a single day so far. With a total of 37 people testing positive, the district now has the highest number of cases in Haryana.

Of the new cases, officials said, two each hail from Kerala, J&K, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, five each from Bihar and UP, one from Madhya Pradesh, and two from Nuh.

“With so many cases in the district, active surveillance will be carried out in 36 villages that have been marked as a containment zone, and passive surveillance will be done in 104 others that have been identified as the buffer zone,” said the spokesperson.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar reported no new cases on Tuesday. The district administration has roped in six private hospitals to make available more beds and medical facilities.

