Coronavirus: 200 residents of Noida JJ cluster quarantined

At the Delhi-UP border in Noida. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) At the Delhi-UP border in Noida. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida’s Sector 8 were on Tuesday night taken to a quarantine facility as part of the district administration’s coronavirus contact tracing efforts.

“No new case has been found in the particular area; we have only traced possible contacts of a positive patient. Families are being quarantined and kept under observation for their welfare and that of their surroundings. I urge people not to believe in rumors; this is an exercise of cluster containment,” said Suhas L Y, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate.

Officials said the “positive patient” whose contacts are being traced is an electrician from a fire safety firm which has now been sealed. Two of his family members have also tested positive.

The fire safety firm had come under scanner for hiding the visit of a British national last month, following which more than 20 cases emerged with links to the company.

“It was a chain of sorts, from the fire safety firm’s employees and then their family members. Hence, quarantine measures are being taken,: said Dr Anurag Bhargava of the Gautam Budh Nagar Medical Department.

