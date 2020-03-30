Coronavirus: 11 Italian tourists discharged, one remains on ventilator

The 79-yr-old is among 14 Italians who were admitted to Medanta hospital The 79-yr-old is among 14 Italians who were admitted to Medanta hospital

A 79-year-old Italian tourist who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital has been on ventilator support for two weeks, with doctors saying her lungs are not responding well to treatment.

She is among 14 Italian tourists who were admitted to the hospital as suspected cases of COVID-19. Eleven of them have since been discharged after they recovered and tested negative for the disease. Two other tourists also tested negative and will be discharged on Monday, said officials at the hospital.

“There is only one patient who has not recovered yet, she has been on ventilator support for two weeks now. As her lungs are not in good shape, we have not been able to take her off ventilator support. Her other parameters such as liver, kidney and heart are well-maintained,” said Dr Sushila Kataria, director of internal medicine at Medanta.

“When she was admitted, she had an existing cardiac issue and hypertension. But she was in a good enough condition to travel to India. The COVID-19 infection has affected her condition. We are closely monitoring her situation. There have been a few days when she showed improvement,” Kataria said.

A total of 24 people, including 21 Italian tourists and three Indians who were in contact with another Italian national who tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur, were shifted to the ITBP Chhawla facility for testing. On March 4, on special request of the government, 14 asymptomatic tourists were shifted to the hospital.

