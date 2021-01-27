scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Corona warriors, sanitation workers showed bravery in tough times: Kejriwal in Republic Day address

During his address, Kejriwal said he saluted the contributions of the medical fraternity, soldiers, farmers and sanitation workers.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 27, 2021 1:37:18 am
Arvind Kejriwal, Republic Day, Kejriwal Republic day speech, republic day delhi, kejriwal farmers, delhi news, indian expressThe CM unfurled the tricolour at his residence in Civil Lines on Tuesday morning.  (Express)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said corona warriors, sanitation workers, soldiers and farmers had shown their bravery during tough times.

The CM unfurled the tricolour at his residence in Civil Lines on Tuesday morning.

During his address, Kejriwal said he saluted the contributions of the medical fraternity, soldiers, farmers and sanitation workers. “Despite difficult circumstances, the entire nation has witnessed glimpses of bravery of such warriors, and nations’ strong unity on different occasions,” he said.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Kejriwal said, “In the last one year, we have witnessed glimpses of our great Republic and its strong unity on different occasions. In the midst of the biggest epidemic that has hit humankind, we witnessed our doctors and nurses serving people by risking their own lives, witnessed sanitation workers ensuring cleanliness in the city, witnessed our brave soldiers protecting the country and serving the people of this great republic. We saw the dedication and struggle of our farmers.”

