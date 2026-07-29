‘Copyright strikes used to extort creators’: Delhi HC asks Meta, Centre to respond

Digital content creators are facing a new challenge on social media platforms: copyright complaints allegedly being used by third-party “rogue actors” as a tool to pressure creators into paying money to get their content restored.

The issue came before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. A bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora sought responses from Meta Platforms and the Centre on a public interest litigation filed by Noida-based full-time content creator Nitin Joshi, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Joshi, who creates content around entrepreneurship, finance, branding, business strategy, and marketing, had on July 7 published a video titled “Instagram’s Biggest Copyright Scam”, alleging that digital creators were being targeted through coordinated copyright strikes. He invited other affected creators to share their experiences and supporting material.