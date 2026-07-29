‘Copyright strikes used to extort creators’: Delhi HC asks Meta, Centre to respond
Joshi, who creates content around entrepreneurship, finance, branding, business strategy, and marketing, had on July 7 published a video titled "Instagram’s Biggest Copyright Scam", alleging that digital creators were being targeted through coordinated copyright strikes.
Digital content creators are facing a new challenge on social media platforms: copyright complaints allegedly being used by third-party “rogue actors” as a tool to pressure creators into paying money to get their content restored.
The issue came before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. A bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora sought responses from Meta Platforms and the Centre on a public interest litigation filed by Noida-based full-time content creator Nitin Joshi, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram.
Joshi, who creates content around entrepreneurship, finance, branding, business strategy, and marketing, had on July 7 published a video titled “Instagram’s Biggest Copyright Scam”, alleging that digital creators were being targeted through coordinated copyright strikes. He invited other affected creators to share their experiences and supporting material.
The following day, his video was blocked worldwide by Meta Platforms after a complaint filed by a person identifying themself as “Nayon Mia”. Joshi subsequently approached the Delhi HC through a PIL, citing instances of nearly 40 creators who he claimed had faced similar situations.
Through his lawyer Tejbir Singh, Joshi has alleged that scammers exploit a vulnerability in Facebook’s desktop version to manipulate timestamps. According to his petition, bad-faith actors upload unrelated or arbitrary material on Facebook pages with little to no engagement or followers.
When a legitimate creator uploads a new, original reel on Instagram, the scammers allegedly download it and use the “Edit Post” functionality on their older Facebook posts to replace the original media with the creator’s video.
The altered post continues to display the earlier publication date, creating the appearance that the scammers had published the content first and owned the copyright.
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Using these backdated posts, the scammers allegedly invoke Meta’s “Rights Manager”, a copyright enforcement tool designed to protect intellectual property. The automated system, relying on the older timestamp, assumes that the scammer is the original creator and accepts the copyright complaint, the petition explains.
The PIL seeks formation of a special investigation team to probe what he describes as an “organised cyber extortion racket” and directions to Meta Platforms to establish a grievance mechanism involving human review instead of only automated review.
During Tuesday’s hearing, senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Meta, questioned the maintainability of the PIL. “In any mechanism, there will be rogue players, that can’t be helped….None of the 40 (exemplified in Joshi’s PIL) have come to court…We want to take proactive steps to curb the rogue actors,” he argued.
The bench, however, issued notice to Meta Platforms and the Centre, while orally observing, “Nothing will preclude you to address the grievance” of Joshi. The court noted that “there is a larger issue of digital extortion” involved in the matter.
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The Centre’s counsel, advocate Ishkaran Bhandari, who is himself a content creator, acknowledged Joshi’s concern as a legitimate issue that requires to be addressed during the course of the hearing.
Significantly, Delhi HC on Monday disposed of two petitions – one filed by the Jat Association and another by creator Riddhima Sharma – making similar allegations of extortion through copyright strikes allegedly initiated by rogue actors. The court permitted the petitioners to approach Meta Platforms’ grievance officer, under which Instagram operates, and directed Meta Platforms to decide their grievances expeditiously.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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