Copy London’s disabled-friendly transport, Delhi HC tells DMRC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to draw inspiration from the London Tube, which is “step-free” for the convenience of the disabled, to make its stations disabled-friendly.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the DMRC to replicate the London transport model here.

The bench also noted that the Delhi government has not been able to provide 10,000 low-floor buses in the past 20 years. The bench asked DMRC to “examine the scheme in place in London and other parts of the world to ensure wheelchair access”, adding that low-floor buses(LFBs) were also environment friendly.

“You cannot negotiate with the environment,” it said and told the Delhi government to acquire low-floor buses from London, “if not available anywhere else, whatever be the cost”.

