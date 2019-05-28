No arrest yet in Gurgaon man’s assault, police send footage to forensic lab

Two days after a 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten up and his skull cap thrown on the ground while he was returning home after prayers at the mosque in Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar, police are yet to make an arrest in the case. Officials said they are still working on identifying the accused.

Advertising

“The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the vicinity, and we procured the footage. The image is very unclear. It shows the men arguing and getting into a fight, but the accused cannot be seen clearly,” said sub-inspector Ram Avtar, the investigating officer.

“We have sent the footage to a laboratory for analysis and are trying to identify the accused through that as well as our own sources. We hope to arrest him soon,” he said.

Read | Gautam Gambhir calls attack on Muslim man in Gurgaon ‘deplorable’, demands ‘exemplary action’

Advertising

The alleged incident took place around 10.15 pm Saturday, when Mohammad Barkat Aalam was walking to his rented accommodation in Jacobpura from the mosque. He alleged that he was stopped by a group of six men — four on a motorcycle and two on foot — one of whom asked him to remove his skull cap because “it is not allowed here”.

He claimed that when he didn’t comply, the accused threw his cap to the ground and abused him.

Aalam also alleged that when he asked passersby for help, the accused demanded that he chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and when he resisted, beat him up with a stick before running away.

Police said they have filed an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

On Monday, Aalam, who came to Gurgaon from Begusarai 20 days ago, said he felt reassured after a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Akil.

“The Commissioner asked me to meet him at his office. He reassured me that the investigation is being conducted and they are trying to arrest the accused. I am still considering returning home — my mother is very scared for me — but I am not sure as of now,” he said.

Aalam, who has six siblings, said he came to Gurgaon on May 6 to learn tailoring under his cousin, who has been working here for 15-20 years.

“I also used to work as a mason but decided to come to Gurgaon to acquire a new skill and earn a better living,” he said.