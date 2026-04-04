Two days after cops stop burial, father, brother held for smothering 19-year-old woman to death in West Delhi

Two days after the burial of a 19-year-old woman’s body was stopped by a team of policemen in West Delhi amid allegations of murder even as the family claimed that she succumbed to prolonged illness, his father and brother were arrested on Friday for allegedly smothering her to death, said officers.

The two accused — Md Islam (55) and his 19-year-old son — allegedly killed the woman as they were against her relationship with a man from their native village in Bihar’s Siwan, according to the police. The family presently lives in a village in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

“The two were in a relationship for about two years. The family of the deceased was opposed to this and when the duo didn’t relent, the woman was killed,” DCP (West) Darade Bhaskar said.