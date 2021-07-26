Alka Lamba stopped from joining women’s farmer protest, cops say she didn’t have nod

Congress leader Alka Lamba was stopped by the Delhi Police from participating in the all-women farmers’ protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday morning.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha started their monsoon session protests at Jantar Mantar last week on Thursday. To showcase women’s role in the eight-month-long protest, the union decided to hold an all-women Kisna Sansad on Monday, with over 200 farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states.

The women will protest against the three farm laws and discuss the laws in detail at Jantar Mantar. However, the Delhi police said they can only allow persons whose names have been approved beforehand to take part in the ‘sansad’.

INC leader Lamba had announced on Sunday that she would join the women at Jantar Mantar, but was stopped by three policemen from Kotla Mubarakpur police station at her residence in South Extension.

Lamba posted a tweet saying the Delhi Police had held her “captive” inside her house and wasn’t allowing her to go to Jantar Mantar to join the Mahila Kisan Sansad. Her supporters also posted tweets saying she was under house arrest.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South district), denied allegations of house arrest and said, “Our team went to her house to request her to not join the protest since no permission has been granted to her. We can’t allow her to go to Jantar Mantar for security reasons.”

The Delhi Police had earlier asked farmers to submit lists with names of protesters who would come to New Delhi every day. A senior officer said Lamba’s name was “not on the list”, and she had not contacted the farmer union or the police to participate.