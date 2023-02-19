scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Cops rescue pet Shih Tzu stolen from CR Park, sold for Rs 2k

The accused told police he picked up the dog thinking it was an expensive breed and he could sell it.

Police said a man, who was wearing a helmet, chased the dog for nearly 2 km and then kidnapped it. (Video screengrab)
The Delhi Police rescued an eight-year-old Shih Tzu, which was stolen by a man from South Delhi’s CR Park and sold for Rs 2,000 to another person in Nawada.

Police said the dog’s owner, Shruti Dwivedi, an astrologer who lives in the area, had reported that her pet was kidnapped by an unknown person. On Friday, Dwivedi told police that while her house help was taking the dog, Nanhi, in an auto-rickshaw, it jumped out and ran towards CR Park Market. Police said a man, who was wearing a helmet, chased the dog for nearly 2 km and then kidnapped it.

“We had received a complaint from Dwivedi about her dog being stolen. We checked CCTV footage and found that the accused put the dog in his bag and fled on his bike. We registered a case and sent almost seven teams to look for the dog,” said a police officer.

Police teams led by SHO (CR Park) Ritesh Sharma started looking for the accused. More than 110 CCTVs were scanned and CCTV mapping was done to trace the route the accused took.

“We found out that he went to Nawada. Teams were sent there to conduct an enquiry and look for the Shih Tzu. We then found a local resident with the dog at his house. He claimed he bought the dog for Rs 2,000 from his friend. The dog was rescued. It was left in the corner and was starving. We brought it back to the station and called Dwivedi. In less than 15 hours, the dog and its owner were reunited,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, raids were conducted to trace the accused. He was identified as Dharmender Rai, a security guard, and he was arrested from his home in Badarpur. He told police he picked up the dog thinking it was an expensive breed and he could sell it.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 19:07 IST
