Charging 2 cops for watering down rape case, Delhi judge mentions Manusmriti author, his emphasis on police force

A Delhi judge while framing charges against two Delhi Police officers, who were accused of demanding bribe to water down a rape case, has said Manu, the author of the ancient Sanskrit text Manusmriti, emphasised the importance of police force in the state and urged law enforcement officials to become more vigilant towards their duties.

Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal recently framed charges under sections of punishment for criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against a woman police officer who was the investigating officer (IO) of the case and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

The court said: “The police force has been in existence in one form or the other even in ancient India. Even Manu emphasised the importance of police force in the state. However, due to trust deficit amongst the common people regarding the police, a time has come when our law enforcement officials should become more serious and vigilant towards their duties.”

“Law enforcement is the first pillar of criminal justice system because it is the system that individuals first encounter when they go against the law,” the court added.

“It is also the most visible system to society because we see law enforcement officers i.e the police officers every day. It is their duty to ensure safety of citizens of the state and maintain peace and harmony in the society. The word ‘police’ has been derived from the greek word ‘politeia’ which means state or administration,” the court said.

In this case, a man accused in a rape case approached the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and alleged that the investigating officer (IO) and an ASI Chittha, both posted at south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar police station, demanded a bribe of 50,000 to water down his case.

The two accused officers then demanded Rs 1 lakh as well as they allegedly prepared a status report in favour of the rape accused who had moved an anticipatory bail plea before a Delhi court. The ACB arrested the ASI while allegedly accepting the bribe amount and the IO at her home, and recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 10.85 lakh.

The court while framing charges looked into an 84-minute recorded conversation between the IO and the rape accused and said “nowhere has she refused to accept any amount”.

“In fact, in a usual course of events, the accused would have snubbed the complainant for talking about ‘illegal gratification’ with her but no such act was performed,” the court said.

The defence counsels argued that the investigation in the rape case was completed and a chargesheet already filed in the matter because of which no “prime facie case is made out against the accused persons as pendency of work.”

However, the court, after perusing the transcript of the conversation, observed that the IO deliberately did not arrest the complainant during the investigation and filed a chargesheet since the DCP had strong suspicion against her.

“This shows that even the charge­sheet was filed by A­1 against the complainant on the pressure of DCP and she deliberately did not arrest the complainant because she was trying to misuse her official position in order to secure inadvertent advantage for the complainant,” the court said.

It also stressed that the role of investigating officer is never complete on the mere filing of charge­sheet. “IO can compel the complainant to settle the matter or to turn hostile during investigation,” the court added.