Delhi: Cops question former Congress MLA over December 15 Jamia violence

Police said that they have arrested a total of 102 persons in connection to cases registered during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi. Police said that they have arrested a total of 102 persons in connection to cases registered during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

The Special Investigation Team probing the violence during a protest against the new citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia last month questioned former Congress MLA from Okhla, Asif Mohammad, Friday over his alleged role in inciting the violence. Two others, AISA member and Jamia student Chandan Kumar and a local leader Ashu Khan, were also called to the Crime Branch office for questioning on Friday.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old electrician, Md Furkan, for allegedly inciting violence and rioting during the protest. Police alleged Furkan was seen in CCTV footage with a container near a burning DTC bus.

On December 15, violence broke out during an anti-CAA protests near Jamia. Four DTC buses were burnt, 10 police bikes damaged and protesters allegedly pelted stones. In the subsequent crackdown on protesters, police barged into Jamia campus and assaulted students.

Asif is named in one of the FIRs lodged at New Friends Colony police station for allegedly inciting the violence last month. He was questioned for over six hours and was released around 7 pm. He was accused of allegedly rioting at Jamia Nagar and his phone was seized by police. He said that on the day of the incident, he was at Kalindi Kunj to support other protesters.

Khan told The Indian Express he was called along with the others at 11 am and questioned for around seven hours. “We were questioned and later we were given a form where we had to write about our whereabouts. Police alleged we took out a rally and burnt buses but we didn’t do anything like that. We were only supporting anti-CAA protesters,” he said. Police said they have recorded the statements of the accused, adding that they will be called in later for further questioning. Kumar was unavailable for comment.

On Furkan’s arrest, a senior officer said, “Furkan was seen pelting stones outside Jamia. We have recovered CCTV footage of him with a vessel near a burning bus.” Furkan’s father, Naeem, said “He was not part of any protest. He was trying to help people by filling water in the container.”

A case was registered under sections of rioting with a deadly weapon, assault, violence and destruction of public property against the man at NFC police station in December. An officer said that the man has been sent to three-day judicial custody by court orders on Friday.

