Cops pin hope on DNA to ID body found near Ghaziabad college

With no missing persons complaint matching the description of the woman whose body was found near a Ghaziabad college Friday, police are hoping to find a lead using DNA samples. The woman, in her early twenties, was found dumped near the college. Police suspect the assailants may have bashed her face in to prevent identification.

Advertising

“We have preserved the DNA samples. Prima facie, it appears she was strangled. We can confirm more once the post-mortem report is out. In such cases, the key is in identifying the body. Some people came forward to claim the body, but it couldn’t be identified,” said Neeraj Jadaun, SP Rural (Ghaziabad).

Police have prima-facie ruled out sexual assault. Police said it is possible she was murdered at a different place and was dumped at the location, since it is a highway. A similar case was investigated by Ghaziabad Police in November last year, when a body was found close to the highway with bullet injuries. The body is yet to be identified, police said.

“It is too early to comment… Anything is possible,” Jadaun said. Two headless bodies were found in Bulandshahr and Meerut in the last two months. Both are yet to be identified.

So far, police said, no connection has been found between the three cases.