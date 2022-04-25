Cops ‘manhandled’ outside Delhi court by lawyers protesting ‘assault’ on colleague

Two policemen were allegedly pushed and manhandled by lawyers outside the Karkardooma Courts Complex on Monday morning. Police said a group of advocates were protesting at the court complex and later targeted the personnel.

Members of the bar association denied the allegations, saying the lawyers were sloganeering in protest against the alleged assault on a colleague by a sub-inspector on Sunday.

No first information report has been registered yet in connection with the incident.

R. Sathiyasundaram, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said, “We received information around 10.30am about the protest. The advocates were manhandling police personnel at the court. They alleged that an advocate named Neeraj was beaten up by a sub-inspector at the Nand Nagri police station on Sunday. After the initial protest and sloganeering, the advocates targeted personnel in uniform. The local staff intervened and the protesters were dispersed.”

Shahdara Bar Association president VK Singh said lawyers would meet the district judge over the issue on Monday. “Two police officers on Sunday misbehaved with lawyer Neeraj Jha, who went to the Nand Nagari police station to meet his client. As per Jha, the policemen got into a heated argument with him, following which he was taken inside the police station and assaulted. The bar members took out a protest at the Karkardooma court today. A meeting with the district judge will be held at 2pm on the way forward,” he said.

Police officers are holding a meeting with the bar association to resolve the issue, said officials.