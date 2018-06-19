Cops look for ‘godwoman’ who duped hundreds

The duo are alleged to have organised various religious festivals and other programmes under the garb of social welfare, before asking for money from the victims. (Express photo/File) The duo are alleged to have organised various religious festivals and other programmes under the garb of social welfare, before asking for money from the victims. (Express photo/File)

Police are on the lookout for a woman who duped more than 200 people by posing as a ‘godwoman’. Police said they arrested the woman’s accomplice Sunday, after which a case was registered against her and two other accused.

Police claimed the accused, Pushpa Devi, had duped people by recruiting them into her “cult” by organising religious functions in northeast Delhi; offering travel packages for religious pilgrimages which never took off; and taking loans from her devotees which she never paid back.

“We arrested Pushpa’s accomplice, Devender, after we received a complaint. They are accused of duping their devotees by claiming money for loans. Devender used to pose as the woman’s husband,” said DCP (northeast) Atul Thakur.

The duo are alleged to have organised various religious festivals and other programmes under the garb of social welfare, before asking for money from the victims.

“Around seven people had given the accused their money. The accused had promised to pay it back on April 21 but never did,” Thakur said.

Police also claimed that the accused used to offer travel services for religious pilgrimages, such as the Amarnath Yatra, and never provide the same.

According to police, the complainant in the case is Pushpa’s former devotee from Nehru Vihar. In her complaint to the police, the woman claimed that she met Pushpa three years ago during a kirtan and got recruited to her ‘cult’.

