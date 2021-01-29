Cops framing people, no action against real culprits, says Kejriwal

On Thursday, Kejriwal said the movement remains alive as the issues are still unresolved: “I appeal to AAP workers to stand in solidarity with the farmers, and when you do so, leave your party’s flag and cap behind.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged that police were framing people for the violence witnessed during the kisan rally on Republic Day and demanded action against the “actual individuals and the party” behind the episode.

Addressing the AAP’s national council meeting, Kejriwal said the “unfortunate” turn of events during the rally does not imply that the movement has ended. A country where farmers have to fight for their survival can never be happy, the AAP national convenor said. “If they don’t do so now, farmers know they will be unable to run their families…,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Police has filed 33 FIRs and booked over 30 farmer leaders, who were involved in talks with the Centre over the farm laws, in connection with the violence, during which a large number of protesters stormed the Red Fort.

AAP has been supporting the farmers’ movement demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. The Delhi government had also turned down a request from the Delhi Police to convert certain stadiums into makeshift detention centres when the farmers had just reached the city’s borders two months ago.

The agrarian crisis has claimed the lives of around 3.5 lakh farmers in the last 25 years alone, the CM said.

Kejriwal termed as “unfortunate” the violence witnessed during the tractor rally on Republic Day. “Whatever happened on January 26 was unfortunate. Whoever is responsible for the turn of events, and I am not referring to the ones against whom fake cases have been registered, I am speaking about those who are actually responsible, whichever party is actually responsible, should be acted against sternly,” Kejriwal said.

On the day of the violence, AAP had in a statement said the Centre allowed the situation to deteriorate. It had added that the violence “has certainly weakened the movement” which was peaceful and disciplined over the last two months.

Meanwhile, in a statement, AAP said that it will boycott the President’s address during the Parliament session scheduled to begin on Friday. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann and all three Rajya Sabha MPs will not attend the address.”