Cops, DCW rescue woman chained at home, husband held

Police have arrested the husband for allegedly assaulting and torturing his wife, and registered a case. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old woman, who was allegedly chained to a bed inside her house for six months by her husband, was rescued by police and Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman, who lives with her three minor children and husband in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri, was found chained when authorities entered the residence. She has alleged her husband would also beat her up.

Police have arrested the husband for allegedly assaulting and torturing his wife, and registered a case. “The complaint was filed by the victim and her relative. The accused has been arrested. We are investigating the matter and looking into the allegations made by the victim,” said a senior police officer.

DCW officials first received information about the woman based on a tip-off one of their ground volunteers had received. The woman and her family stay on the second floor of a building, while her in-laws stay on the first, said police.

“Her husband wasn’t home; we saw her lying on the floor, her feet chained to the bed. Her clothes were torn and she was covered in urine and blood. The room in which she was staying was in a terrible condition; there were no fans,” said a DCW official.

Police said that after the delivery of her third child, there was discord at home, following which her husband and in-laws started the torture. Her husband works at a flour mill nearby.

In a video shared by DCW officials, the woman is heard saying: “I have been married for 11 years and have three children. He beats me and has chained me. I have injuries on my legs.”

The team also spoke to two children aged seven and five. The third child, who is a year old, stays with the in-laws. The two children also told officials their mother was brutally beaten up routinely.

Police said the woman was freed and was taken to Kalyanpuri police station. “We have recorded her statement and a complaint was filed in the afternoon. She has been taken to a hospital for treatment,” said a senior police officer.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that due to the torture, the woman was facing mental health issues. The team will help in her rehabilitation.

