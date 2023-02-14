scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Two cops assaulted, robbed, and their uniforms torn by family of 6 in North Delhi

The policemen were trying to resolve a family dispute. The police have arrested four of the accused while two others are on the run.

The policemen alleged they tried freeing themselves and even tried to call the police station and their colleagues but their phones were snatched. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Two cops assaulted, robbed, and their uniforms torn by family of 6 in North Delhi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two policemen posted in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar were allegedly assaulted, robbed and their uniforms torn while trying to resolve a family dispute in the area.

Senior police officers said the two policemen were locked inside a house and assaulted with sticks by a family of six. They sustained multiple injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Four of the accused were arrested and the other two were on the run, said the police. The incident took place around 1.30 am Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi (North) said, “A woman named Sophia had come to the police station and told the staff that her husband Ashfaq fought with her and threw her out. Head constable Pawan and constable Mahipal went with the woman to resolve the matter. Inside their house were six members who started misbehaving with the policemen. Our staff only enquired about the matter but the accused closed the door and surrounded the police. The staff tried to pacify the situation but a fight broke out. The accused had sticks and assaulted Pawan and Mahipal with sticks.”

The policemen alleged they tried freeing themselves and even tried to call the police station and their colleagues but their phones were snatched. The accused blocked their way and harassed them and Sophia, said the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

“Residents informed the police station about the incident and more staff were sent. The policemen and Sophia were freed and sent to the hospital. The station house officer reported that head constable Pawan and constable Mahipal were hurt and their uniforms were torn by the accused,” said another officer.

The accused were identified as – Ashfaq, his brother Afaq and relatives Akhlaq, Burhan, Hassena Bano and Ayesha.

“Burhan was the one who had locked the door to restrict the policemen. He had also snatched their phones. We registered a case and arrested the accused. Ashfaq and his brother Afaq are ‘bad characters’ in the area and are involved in at least six or seven cases. They are absconding,” added DCP Kalsi.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The police registered a case against the family for assaulting policemen, causing hurt, robbery and other offences.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:30 IST
Next Story

Watch: Luis Suarez sparks mass brawl, soldiers intervene to break up clash on pitch

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close