Two cops assaulted, robbed, and their uniforms torn by family of 6 in North Delhi

Two policemen posted in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar were allegedly assaulted, robbed and their uniforms torn while trying to resolve a family dispute in the area.

Senior police officers said the two policemen were locked inside a house and assaulted with sticks by a family of six. They sustained multiple injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Four of the accused were arrested and the other two were on the run, said the police. The incident took place around 1.30 am Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi (North) said, “A woman named Sophia had come to the police station and told the staff that her husband Ashfaq fought with her and threw her out. Head constable Pawan and constable Mahipal went with the woman to resolve the matter. Inside their house were six members who started misbehaving with the policemen. Our staff only enquired about the matter but the accused closed the door and surrounded the police. The staff tried to pacify the situation but a fight broke out. The accused had sticks and assaulted Pawan and Mahipal with sticks.”

The policemen alleged they tried freeing themselves and even tried to call the police station and their colleagues but their phones were snatched. The accused blocked their way and harassed them and Sophia, said the police.

“Residents informed the police station about the incident and more staff were sent. The policemen and Sophia were freed and sent to the hospital. The station house officer reported that head constable Pawan and constable Mahipal were hurt and their uniforms were torn by the accused,” said another officer.

The accused were identified as – Ashfaq, his brother Afaq and relatives Akhlaq, Burhan, Hassena Bano and Ayesha.

“Burhan was the one who had locked the door to restrict the policemen. He had also snatched their phones. We registered a case and arrested the accused. Ashfaq and his brother Afaq are ‘bad characters’ in the area and are involved in at least six or seven cases. They are absconding,” added DCP Kalsi.

The police registered a case against the family for assaulting policemen, causing hurt, robbery and other offences.