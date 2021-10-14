Cops arrest shooter in SGT University murder case

Six days after a 21-year-old fourth year college student was shot dead allegedly by another student near the parking area of SGT University in Budhera, the police Thursday said they have arrested the shooter.

Pankhil alias Lucky, a law student, was arrested by the crime branch in Sector 10. Preliminary probe has found out that he has a criminal background.

On October 8 around 12.30 pm, Vinit, a fourth year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), was shot dead while he was walking towards his hostel with a group of friends. Police have also booked three other students — Nitesh, Rahul and Himani — of the same university under charges of murder.

In the FIR, the complainant, a college student, had alleged that Vinit was killed over his friendship with a woman accused in the case.

Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said, “The main accused, Pankhil, has been arrested. We are questioning him regarding the motive behind the murder.”