Cop who rescued 76 kids gets out-of-turn promotion

Seema Dhaka is posted at Samaypur Badli police station

A woman head constable from Samaypur Badli police station has become the first police personnel to get an ‘out-of-turn’ promotion for tracing more than 76 children in Delhi and other states.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava granted promotion to WHC Seema Dhaka on Wednesday for her work towards uniting several families in the last three months.

Shrivastava had announced an incentive scheme — an out-of-turn promotion for constables and head constables who rescue over 50 children (below the age of 14) within a year — on August 7 this year.

Dhaka, who is posted in the Outer North district, rescued 76 children in less than three months, said police. Out of the 76 children, 56 are aged around 7-12.

Under the incentive scheme, Dhaka is the first personnel to get a promotion within three months.

Dhaka said that she has rescued children from Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Punjab, among others. She said she was working on such cases for months and added that her seniors also pushed her to solve more cases and help families.

“My seniors and team members helped me get this promotion. I am a mother and never want someone to lose their child. We worked round the clock every day on missing reports to rescue children,” said Dhaka.

One of the most challenging cases for her was to rescue a minor from West Bengal in October this year. The police team travelled in boats and crossed two rivers during floods to trace the child.

Dhaka said the boy’s mother had filed a complaint two years ago but later changed her address and mobile number. “We couldn’t trace her but knew that they hailed from West Bengal. A search operation was initiated. We went to a small village and crossed two rivers during floods. We somehow managed to rescue the child from near his relative’s place. The boy didn’t want to go home. He said he has a stepfather who beat him,” said Dhaka.

Dhaka said she also worked on several cases where teenagers left their homes after small fights with their parents and later got into drugs and alcohol.

“When we rescue the children, we counsel them and take them to the police station. Most of these children are found near railway stations and bus stops. We talk to them and ask them about their parents,” she said.

While working on such cases, Dhaka also tested positive for Covid in July. She went for a three-week home quarantine and later rejoined duty.

Dhaka joined the Delhi Police in 2006 and worked in the outer district, Rohini and outer north. Her husband is also a head constable and is posted in Rohini.

