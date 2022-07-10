Cop ‘slaps’ boy for skateboarding in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, faces disciplinary action

An argument between a group of boys and a policeman over skateboarding in Southwest Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave on Friday escalated after the latter allegedly slapped one of them.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows the policeman slapping a boy while arguing with him. Police said disciplinary action has been taken against the constable, Ajeet Singh, for his conduct.

According to police, complaints had been received about some boys skateboarding and creating a nuisance in Safdarjung Enclave’s B6 Market. Police said residents were disturbed by this, with one person even sustaining injuries, and beat staff were instructed to stop the skateboarding.

Police added that the constable in question was on duty on Friday and had asked the boys not to skateboard in the area as it was dangerous for residents. This escalated to an argument, after which he slapped one of the boys.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said: “The boys began arguing with the beat constable. He slapped one of the boys in order to control them. Disciplinary action has been taken against the constable for his conduct.”

The Delhi Police also said in a tweet: “We have taken cognizance of an incident of misbehaviour by a constable with a minor boy in Safdarjung Enclave. The concerned officials have been asked to ascertain the facts and take suitable action.”