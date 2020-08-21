Delhi: Cop shoots dead gym owner, held

Police said two shots were heard near Crown Plaza Hotel at 6.45 am. (Representational Image)

A 47-year-old Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot dead a 28-year-old man with his service pistol in Rohini on Thursday morning. The head constable, Surender, was arrested from his home in Narela.

Police said two shots were heard near Crown Plaza Hotel at 6.45 am. The head constable allegedly shot the victim, Deepak Gehlawat, and fled. Gehlawat, who owns a gym in Dwarka Mor, was found lying unconscious near his Brezza car with bullet injuries to his chest and left hand. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

PK Mishra, DCP (Rohini) said, “HC Surender has been arrested. He is posted at Shahbad Dairy police station and was going back home after his duty when the incident took place. He said it was a sudden provocation. We have already dismissed him from service.”

Delhi Police also released a statement, saying: “Delhi Police condemns the act of head constable Surender. We are committed to implement measures for the welfare of the staff and improve professionalism. But there can be no tolerance for such kind of deviant behaviour.”

During questioning, the accused policeman said he was in the same car with Gehlawat. A fight broke out between them near Budhh Vihar and he fired two shots at Gehlawat from his service pistol.

Police are still probing the motive behind the murder. They said the accused and the deceased were friends.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd