Cop shoots dead brother-in-law in Delhi, arrested

A Haryana Police Sub-Inspector was allegedly shot dead by a relative inside his house in South Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave Sunday morning. The accused is a Delhi Police Constable and has been arrested.

The deceased, Virender Nandal (36), had been staying at the house of his brother-in-law and constable Vikram Singh for some time. Singh works at Greater Kailash police station.

DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said, “We received a PCR call about firing at Safdarjung Enclave at 8 am. Our staff rushed to the spot and found Nandal with a gunshot injury on his head.”

During enquiry, the police found that the two cops had a fight before the firing. Nandal had loaned money to Singh and asked him to repay the amount. However, the two got into a fight and Singh allegedly killed him with his service pistol.

Police said they have registered a murder case and are investigating the matter. Nandal was also a judo player and had participated in many state-level championships.