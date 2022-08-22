Cop, security guard beaten up at East Delhi’s LBS Hospital

A constable and security guard posted at LBS hospital in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri were allegedly assaulted by two men on Sunday night. A video of the incident, posted on social media, showed hospital guards grappling with a man while hitting and kicking another one lying on the floor even as a crowd of onlookers gathered around.
Police said initial inquiries revealed that a man had come with his friend, and they wanted to visit the former’s mother who was admitted in the hospital. Police said the duo were allegedly inebriated.
DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said: “On being told by the security guard that only one attendant at a time was allowed in the ward, they began arguing with the guard and the duty constable. The argument escalated and they assaulted the guard and constable, and damaged hospital property.”
Police said a case has been registered under sections of the IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. They said the video on social media was being verified and appropriate action would be taken.
Top News
Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
Latest News
‘Is biodegradable kite-flying thread also banned?’ HC asks Delhi govt
‘Treated like a terrorist’: UK academic tells Delhi HC on his deportation from Kerala
Form panel to identify temples constructed as per Agamas: Madras HC
Four-member panel formed to enforce fire safety norms for vulnerable buildings: Maharashtra to HC
Stalin to Rahul, Smriti to Tejashwi: Sweating it out
Casemiro breaks down in emotional farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Old Trafford
Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay Singha as Splitsvilla 14 host; Sunny Leone says ‘we’re going to have a blast’
Loud nightclubs: Owner, general manager of Kakuna plead guilty to noise pollution, slapped with fines
Bengaluru: Karnataka govt inks MoU with IIMB to train SC, ST women graduates in entrepreneurship
Does entitlement make you more likely to cheat? New research challenges popular psychology idea
Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge
Aruna Roy, Yogendra Yadav among civil society activists to be part of Rahul yatra
CUET PG 2022: NTA reopens correction facility at cuet.nta.nic.in; check how to make changes