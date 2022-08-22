scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Cop, security guard beaten up at East Delhi’s LBS Hospital

Police said initial inquiries revealed that a man had come with his friend, and they wanted to visit the former’s mother who was admitted in the hospital. Police said the duo were allegedly inebriated.

A constable and security guard posted at LBS hospital in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri were allegedly assaulted by two men.

A constable and security guard posted at LBS hospital in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri were allegedly assaulted by two men on Sunday night. A video of the incident, posted on social media, showed hospital guards grappling with a man while hitting and kicking another one lying on the floor even as a crowd of onlookers gathered around.



DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said: “On being told by the security guard that only one attendant at a time was allowed in the ward, they began arguing with the guard and the duty constable. The argument escalated and they assaulted the guard and constable, and damaged hospital property.”

Police said a case has been registered under sections of the IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. They said the video on social media was being verified and appropriate action would be taken.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:50:31 pm
