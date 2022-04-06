Gurgaon: Cop ‘records woman taking a bath’, FIR filed

A head constable of the Gurgaon Police was suspended for allegedly recording a video of a woman while she was taking a bath, police said. An FIR was registered and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the official, police added.

Police said the incident took place on April 3. In the police complaint, the woman said she was taking a bath when the accused passed by carrying a bucket.

“I closed the bathroom door. There is no ceiling between bathrooms. He was recording a video from an adjacent bathroom. When I saw him, I yelled and he ran away. I then reported the incident to police,” she said in the FIR.