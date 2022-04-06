Gurgaon: Cop ‘records woman taking a bath’, FIR filed

April 6, 2022 1:49:37 am
A head constable of the Gurgaon Police was suspended for allegedly recording a video of a woman while she was taking a bath, police said. An FIR was registered and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the official, police added.
Police said the incident took place on April 3. In the police complaint, the woman said she was taking a bath when the accused passed by carrying a bucket.
“I closed the bathroom door. There is no ceiling between bathrooms. He was recording a video from an adjacent bathroom. When I saw him, I yelled and he ran away. I then reported the incident to police,” she said in the FIR.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-