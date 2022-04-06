scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Must Read

Gurgaon: Cop ‘records woman taking a bath’, FIR filed

Police said the incident took place on April 3. In the police complaint, the woman said she was taking a bath when the accused passed by carrying a bucket.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
April 6, 2022 1:49:37 am
An FIR was registered and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the official, police added.

A head constable of the Gurgaon Police was suspended for allegedly recording a video of a woman while she was taking a bath, police said. An FIR was registered and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the official, police added.

Police said the incident took place on April 3. In the police complaint, the woman said she was taking a bath when the accused passed by carrying a bucket.

More from Delhi

“I closed the bathroom door. There is no ceiling between bathrooms. He was recording a video from an adjacent bathroom. When I saw him, I yelled and he ran away. I then reported the incident to police,” she said in the FIR.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement