Cop out with family attacked for scolding man for rash driving

A Delhi Police sub-inspector who was out with his wife and two-year-old daughter was attacked with a knife after he pulled up a man driving rashly in a local market in Kanjhawala. An FIR has been registered and a search is on to arrest the accused.

Police said that the complainant, Chetan Kumar, works at Kanjhwala police station and stays in a nearby colony.

“The incident took place on Wednesday evening when he had gone out with his wife and daughter. He was standing outside the market with his daughter, and his wife was inside when he saw a man driving past him rashly,” a senior police officer said.

After a few metres, the errant driver stopped his car and was confronted by Kumar. “He asked him to drive properly and the driver misbehaved with him. He entered into a heated argument with Kumar and attacked him with a sharp weapon,” an officer said.

Police said Kumar somehow saved his daughter from harm’s way and when people gathered, the accused managed to flee the spot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was discharged after first aid. He then filed a complaint and police lodged an FIR.

Police said they have started an investigation and scanned several CCTV cameras to trace the errant driver.