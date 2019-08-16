Cop named in Faridabad DCP’s suicide note suspended and arrested

A day after Faridabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (NIT) Vikram Kapoor allegedly committed suicide, with police saying he shot himself with his service revolver, the Station House Officer (SHO) named in the purported suicide note has been suspended and placed under arrest. A Special Investigation Team has also been formed to probe the case.

“An SIT, headed by ACP (Crime) Anil Kumar and comprising three officers, has been formed to investigate the matter,” said Sube Singh, PRO Faridabad Police. “The SHO named in the suicide note, who is also one of the two accused named in the FIR, has been suspended and placed under arrest,” he said.

Police said the incident took place at 6 am Wednesday at the victim’s home in Police Lines in Faridabad’s Sector 30. In his complaint to police, Kapoor’s son claimed that the family woke up to the sound of a gunshot, and discovered the DCP’s body on the sofa in a pool of blood with his service revolver lying close by.

The one-line suicide note he purportedly left behind alleged he was being blackmailed.

Kapoor’s son reiterated the allegation, claiming that a civilian was also involved. “For the past one month, two men, including an SHO, had been troubling him daily with some false allegations,” he had alleged in his complaint.

“The SHO will be produced in court Friday and taken into police remand for further questioning,” said the PRO.

Kapoor had joined the police force as part of the Haryana Police Service in 1983, and had been promoted to Indian Police Service two years ago. He had been posted in Faridabad for the last three years and was due to retire in October next year. Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons.