Cop kills self after posting final message on TikTok

According to police, constable Sandeep Kumar, who was posted with the Special Staff in Vasant Vihar, allegedly shot himself in the head around 10.30 pm. (Representational photo) According to police, constable Sandeep Kumar, who was posted with the Special Staff in Vasant Vihar, allegedly shot himself in the head around 10.30 pm. (Representational photo)

Hours after posting a TikTok video about feeling low, a 34-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol inside a police station in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Friday night.

According to police, constable Sandeep Kumar, who was posted with the Special Staff in Vasant Vihar, allegedly shot himself in the head around 10.30 pm. Hours earlier, Kumar had posted a video on TikTok in which he said he was feeling sad. “I couldn’t be a good son, husband, brother or a good person. This is the truth…,” Kumar is heard saying in the video. Police said they have found the video on Kumar’s phone.

Police said they have not found a suicide note yet and the family doesn’t know the reason behind the extreme step. A probe has been initiated in the matter.

Kumar hailed from Jhajjar in Haryana and is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

An inspector-rank officer who works with the Special Staff said, “He was inside the office when he must have taken a pistol and shot himself. We took him to the hospital but he died on the way. We don’t know how this could have happened, he was happy and energetic. He would often visit my home and meet my children.”

Kumar allegedly killed himself at night, when half the staffers were leaving. His body is in Safdarjung hospital mortuary, where doctors will perform a Covid test before handing it to the family.

