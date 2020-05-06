Cop kills constable wife, commits suicide: Delhi Police

According to the police, initial investigation revealed that the head constable, Manoj, shot his wife, Renu Malik, with his service revolver late on Monday night. According to the police, initial investigation revealed that the head constable, Manoj, shot his wife, Renu Malik, with his service revolver late on Monday night.

A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable was allegedly killed by her husband, a head constable posted with the Special Cell, in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony. He later committed suicide in Meerut.

According to the police, initial investigation revealed that the head constable, Manoj, shot his wife, Renu Malik, with his service revolver late on Monday night over suspicion that she was having an affair.

Police said Malik was working with the Covid-19 cell of the Delhi Police.

“Police found the constable’s body inside a Maruti Ritz car around 9.30 am. A sharp-edged weapon was also recovered from the vehicle. During investigation, police found that the car was registered in the name of a constable posted with the special cell. He told the police that Manoj came to the office around 1.30 am and requested for help, saying his wife had met with an accident and he wanted to take her to hospital,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the couple got married in 2010, after Manoj divorced his first wife. The couple, however, used to have frequent fights.

A case of murder has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station.

