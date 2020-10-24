Cop kidnapped by bus staff, beaten, dumped at Firozabad

During investigation, police found the bus was operated by a man called Rajeev Chaurasia and his son Ankit.

A constable was allegedly kidnapped and beaten up by the driver of a private bus and its staffers after he stopped them near Kashmere Gate Wednesday night. Police have detained the bus owner and his son in connection with the case.

Constable Sachin, posted at Kashmere Gate police station, was on patrol duty when he spotted a bus and heard a woman screaming from inside around 11 pm. DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said: “He rushed to the bus and asked the driver to stop. Two staff members stepped out and began arguing with him. Sachin told us he suspected something and boarded the bus to check, but the attendants and driver held him.”

Police said the attendants beat up Sachin, drove with him to UP’s Firozabad and dumped him there. They took away his phones, e-beat book, service pistol and wallet, said police. Passengers in the bus reportedly objected but the driver and staffers threatened them.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant), 365 (kidnapping), 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery with the attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) on a complaint by a sub-inspector from Kashmere Gate police station, who said he received a call from Sachin around 4 am Thursday.

“They got him down near Mathura, tore his uniform and dragged him by his feet… and threw him from the bus in Makhanpur, Firozabad,” said the complainant. Sachin was brought to Delhi and admitted to a hospital.

During investigation, police found the bus was operated by a man called Rajeev Chaurasia and his son Ankit. The bus was traced to Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. A raid was conducted at Chaurasia’s house in Bhind and he and his son were detained. Police have recovered the service pistol and e-beat book from their house.

A senior officer said, “Ankit was in the bus. He was speaking to his father over the phone on where to take the vehicle.” Investigation is on to look for Ankit’s associates, police said.

