Cop dies of Covid, leaves 2 kids behind

“For the last three months, the government, media, and the police have been telling people to stay at home to stay safe but no one listens… Frontline workers suffer because of this. Mere ghar aakar dekho kaisa lagta hai jab jawan beta guzar jaata hai coronavirus se,” said Jagdish Prasad (63), father of Delhi Police constable Yogender Prasad Yadav.

Yogender (40), who was deployed at outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar (West) police station, died Tuesday afternoon. He’s survived by his wife and their two children aged 14 and 3 years. Yogender joined the Delhi Police in 2003.

DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said, “He was admitted at Park hospital on June 12, and he tested positive for Covid on June 25. Around 3 pm Tuesday, he passed away.”

Yogender’s father said that his son suffered from a liver ailment, and was on duty till June 11. “On June 12, he complained of fever so we rushed him to the hospital… On June 25, we were informed that he tested positive for Covid-19,” said Jagdish.

Park Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Rekha Gupta said that Yogender came to the hospital with a liver disease but displayed no symptoms of Covid-19. Dr Gupta said, “His chest X-Ray was clear but a week later he showed Covid symptoms… his report came positive on June 25.”

Yogender’s condition deteriorated on Monday evening and he was put on the ventilator. Jagdish said, “After that I couldn’t speak to him. Before this, I would send coconut water for him daily, speak to him via video call. The last time I spoke to him on Monday afternoon, I told him to do ‘pranaayaam and kapaal-bhaati’ and not to worry. He also spoke to his son for a few minutes that day. Hours later, he was on the ventilator. On Tuesday afternoon, I was told he’s no more.”

Yogender is the twelfth Delhi Police personnel to succumb to Covid-19. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, “A great loss for the organisation. Delhi Police will extend all possible help to his family. My deepest condolences.”

