Cop dies in fire at Delhi’s Kalyanpuri police station

A 35-year-old policeman died after a fire broke out inside Kalyanpuri police station Friday. Police said he was standing at the parking lot where the fire broke out. The fire spread to several cars, rickshaws and other vehicles in the parking space.

The deceased, identified as head constable Jitender, sustained multiple burns and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the treatment.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Friday when only a few personnel were present at the station.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East) said, “The fire broke out around 11 pm on Thursday at the parking space of the police station. We had informed PCR and Delhi Fire Services. Later, the fire spread to nearby cars, bikes and autos. A fire tender was used to douse it. HC Jitender was admitted to the hospital”.

Jitender was first taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital. He had over 70% burns on his body and was referred to Safdarjung hospital where he died on Saturday. He is survived by his wife who lives in Delhi.

Police said Jitender was posted with the 5th Battalion under the Reserve Force. The cause behind the fire is being ascertained, and an enquiry is being conducted.