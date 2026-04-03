Coordinating with Centre, expanding PNG network: Delhi govt on managing cooking gas supply amid West Asia crisis

Coordination with Centre, expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) network and setting up of a control room to monitor crackdown on black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders are among the multiple measures that the Delhi government has taken to manage pressure on LPG supply and the broader energy sector, officials said on Friday. The steps are being taken amid the crisis in West Asia due to the war between US-Israel and Iran.

Addressing a joint press conference with Delhi Police, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), and oil and marketing companies, Additional Commissioner Arun Kumar, Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said that there are around 56 lakh domestic LPG consumers across the city and the government is pushing the people to switch to PNG connections. “PNG connection has reached almost every village in Delhi now. We are pushing for expansion of PNG network wherever possible and we also appeal to the public to shift to PNG if there area is under PNG coverage area,” said Jha as he urged the consumers of LPG cylinders to ensure that their connections are registered in the correct name to prevent misuse and diversion.

On the surge in the PNG demand since the start of the war over a month ago, an official said, “Before the crisis and war situation, about 600 connections were added per day and this has increased to over 1,500 now. The target is to take it to 3,000,” said an official.

Assuring the public that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel , LPG or PNG, the official said that the Delhi government is working in coordination with the Centre. “Initially, the number of bookings for LPG gas cylinders rose to 2 lakh per day.

However, this has now come down at 1.11 lakh now, lower than the daily average which is 1.60 lakh. There are long queues in some areas but that is because of backlogs,” the official added.

In the revised LPG distribution policy, the department included the migrant labourers in the priority category list providing 180 (5 kg ) cylinders per day as a relief measure for people with no LPG connection card.

On Friday, the department amended its policy on commercial distribution, linking supply to PNG adoption. As per the order, commercial and industrial consumers will now receive LPG only if they are registered with an oil marketing company and have applied for a PNG connection. “In locations lacking PNG network coverage, an application indicating the intent to obtain a PNG connection upon its availability alone would suffice. When supplying to commercial gas consumers, the OMCs shall at least once collect documentation records to ensure that the consumer is registered with the OMC and has either applied for a PNG connection or has submitted an application indicating the intent to obtain a PNG connection upon its availability,” the order read.

Moreover, if a consumer requires an LPG connection alongside PNG for specific needs, an application must be submitted to the Additional Commissioner, F&S Department, for a decision in consultation with the OMCs.

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To prevent black marketing and hoarding, the department has also set up a control room to monitor the situation and receive complaints and inputs.

Assuring the public that their identity will remain anonymous, it also issued helpline numbers 011-23379836 and 8383824659, to report suspicious activities related to black marketing and hoarding.

Officials said that the crackdown is underway and at least 100 LPG cylinders were seized from Alipur and Bawana on Thursday.

Joint CP (Transport) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said that 27 cases have been registered so far in connection with hoarding and illegal diversion even as no gas agency or distributor has been charged yet.