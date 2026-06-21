Cooling zones, free travel for aspirants: Delhi gears up for NEET retest

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Free travel on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and special cooling zones outside all 97 examination centres in the Capital for parents and family members are among the measures taken by the government ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) retest set to take place on Sunday.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that her government has ensured that no family faces unnecessary difficulties related to transportation, heat, or long waiting hours on the day of the exam.
“Respecting the dreams of every student and the hopes of every parent is the responsibility of the government. The entire city is wishing success to every candidate appearing for the examination tomorrow,” she said.
A total of 97 examination centres have been designated for the NEET examination in Delhi, she said, adding that special cooling zones are being established by the district administration near all these centres.
This is the first time, she underlined, that special waiting arrangements have been made keeping in mind the comfort and convenience not only of students appearing for the examination but also of their parents and family members.
“While candidates remain inside the examination halls, the discomfort faced by parents waiting outside for several hours often goes unnoticed…they will now have a space to sit and have water to drink along with clean drinking water, shikanji, ORS, tea and first-aid support. Comfortable waiting arrangements will be available for them outside the examination centres,” she said.
They also announced that all NEET candidates will be able to travel free of cost on DTC buses on Sunday. To avail of the facility, they will only need to show their valid NEET admit card to the bus conductor. “We want to ensure that students do not face any transportation-related inconvenience on the day of the examination and are able to reach their centres on time and appear for the test with complete concentration and confidence,” the CM said.
Education Minister Ashish Sood said the Delhi government has coordinated with various departments to ensure adequate arrangements at all centres, and security measures have been put in place by the district administration and police.
She said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is monitoring the preparations and issuing directions to the departments concerned.
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