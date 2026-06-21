Cooling zones, free travel for aspirants: Delhi gears up for NEET retest

In this image posted on June 18, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairs a high-level review meeting to assess preparedness for NEET UG re-examination, in New Delhi. (@PIB_India/X via PTI Photo)

Free travel on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and special cooling zones outside all 97 examination centres in the Capital for parents and family members are among the measures taken by the government ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) retest set to take place on Sunday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that her government has ensured that no family faces unnecessary difficulties related to transportation, heat, or long waiting hours on the day of the exam.

“Respecting the dreams of every student and the hopes of every parent is the responsibility of the government. The entire city is wishing success to every candidate appearing for the examination tomorrow,” she said.