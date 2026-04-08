Coolest April day in three years, more rain likely today

Adjoining areas of Delhi, such as Noida and Gurgaon, also received rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded its coolest April day in three years, as intermittent rainfall, an overcast sky and strong winds dipped the day temperature to 28.8 degrees Celsius – 6.3 notches below normal.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi had previously seen the maximum temperature drop to 28.4 degrees Celsius on April 1, 2023.

Experts said prevailing western disturbances led to such a sharp drop in the temperature in April. The IMD had earlier said that two successive western disturbances are to affect Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, during the week.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, close to normal.

Adjoining areas of Delhi, such as Noida and Gurgaon, also received rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.