Coolest April day in three years, more rain likely today

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Delhi on Tuesday recorded its coolest April day in three years, as intermittent rainfall, an overcast sky and strong winds dipped the day temperature to 28.8 degrees Celsius – 6.3 notches below normal.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi had previously seen the maximum temperature drop to 28.4 degrees Celsius on April 1, 2023.
Experts said prevailing western disturbances led to such a sharp drop in the temperature in April. The IMD had earlier said that two successive western disturbances are to affect Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, during the week.
The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, close to normal.
Adjoining areas of Delhi, such as Noida and Gurgaon, also received rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.
The trend will continue, with the IMD forecasting showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Wednesday as well.
Delhi’s maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 27 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius, respectively, with wind speed gradually decreasing as the day progresses — from 22 kmph to 14 kmph.
“Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal to near normal over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India during the next five days and gradually become above normal thereafter,” said an official.
The sky is expected to clear from Thursday, with day temperature in Delhi likely to be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, remained in the ‘moderate’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 114, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
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