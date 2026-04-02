Cook killed in ‘hit-and-run’ in South Delhi, hunt on for sedan’s driver

A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A 41-year-old man was killed in a suspected incident of hit-and-run in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I on Monday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Das, a resident of Greater Kailash-I, who worked as a domestic help and cook, officers said.

According to the police, Das was riding his motorcycle around 8:13 pm when he was hit by a sedan near B block.

The police were informed about the accident, after which officers reached the spot to find that the man had sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to National Heart Institute, where doctors declared him dead, police said.