Cook killed in ‘hit-and-run’ in South Delhi, hunt on for sedan’s driver

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A 41-year-old man was killed in a suspected incident of hit-and-run in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I on Monday night, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Surendra Das, a resident of Greater Kailash-I, who worked as a domestic help and cook, officers said.
According to the police, Das was riding his motorcycle around 8:13 pm when he was hit by a sedan near B block.
The police were informed about the accident, after which officers reached the spot to find that the man had sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to National Heart Institute, where doctors declared him dead, police said.
Officers said that they have scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras installed in and around the area and that the offending vehicle — a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz — has been spotted.
Police said multiple teams have been formed and raids are being held to trace the suspect.
DCP (South District) Anant Mittal, meanwhile, said the police are expecting to apprehend the suspect soon. “Das, who worked as a domestic cook, suffered critical injuries in the collision,” DCP MIttal said.
Das’s wife Meena on Wednesday told mediapersons that he had been working as a house help, serving elderly couples, for the past 20 years. “All he wanted was to give a good life and the best possible education to our three children. Our daughter is in Class 12 and sons are in classes 9 and 10,” said the grieving wife.
A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
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