Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Cook falls to death in Gurgaon, family alleges murder by employer

The victim’s brother filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that his brother was pushed from the top floor by the PG owner.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday evening. (Representational)
A 32-year-old cook died after allegedly falling from the top floor of a paying guest (PG) accommodation where he worked in Gurgaon, Thursday.

The victim’s brother filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that his brother was pushed from the top floor by the PG owner. Police said they have filed an FIR and booked the PG owner for murder.

Police identified the deceased as Umesh Ram, a native of Jharkhand. Police said Umesh had been working as a cook at a PG in Chakkarpur, DLF phase 4.

In the police complaint, the victim’s brother Bhudey Ram, a caretaker at another PG in Gurgaon, said that on February 5, Umesh quit his job without informing his employer since he had not been paid salary for the past two months.

“He quit and came to live with me. The next day, his employer called him and over the phone, lured him to return by promising to pay his outstanding salary. On February 6 evening, when my brother went to work, his employer forced him into a car and started thrashing him. He punched and kicked him and threatened to kill his family if he told anyone. When my brother informed me over the phone, I told him to quit and return, but he was quite scared,” alleged Bhudey in the complaint.

He added that on Thursday around 7 pm, his brother’s co-worker informed him that his brother had died after falling from the top of the PG building. “I suspect that he was pushed from the top floor by his employer and murdered,” he alleged in the complaint.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday evening. “The victim’s family has raised allegations against the employer. The post-mortem is yet to be conducted,” said a police officer.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:43 IST
