Convict escapes from custody during check-up

Four days after an undertrial escaped from Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail by hiding inside a garbage truck, another prison inmate — convicted for sexually assaulting a minor and for dacoity — escaped from police custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the accused, Bhagwan Dass, who hails from Gurgaon’s Wazirabad area, escaped while his “routine medical check-up” was being conducted at PGIMS, Rohtak. He had been taken to the facility along with five other inmates from Bhondsi.

The 41-year-old, police said, was convicted in a POCSO case in 2014, and in a dacoity case in 2016.

“He was taken into the OPD for his check-up, but the inmate took advantage of the crowd, fooled the guard in-charge and managed to escape,” states the FIR, registered at PGIMS Rohtak police station.

Apart from Dass, the FIR also names the assistant sub-inspector who had accompanied him for his check-up.

