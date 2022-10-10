Conversion row: Police to question Rajendra Pal Gautam

The Delhi Police Monday said they will question Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajendra Pal Gautam in connection with the event at Delhi’s Ambedkar Bhavan, where 10,000 people converted to Buddhism. Police also plan to call other leaders and persons who were present at the event.

Gautam had Sunday resigned as AAP’s Social Welfare Minister after the BJP targeted him over the event and accused him of spreading disharmony. The crowd had repeated BR Ambedkar’s 22 vows, which include not praying to Hindu gods or goddesses. A police complaint was also lodged by members of the BJP seeking action against Gautam.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “We received a complaint and have asked Gautam to join the probe. We have issued a notice asking him and others to appear on Tuesday. We want to question him about the allegations, his presence at the event, and check videos.”

Police said they have not registered an FIR, and are simply conducting a probe.

Gautam had on Sunday posted online: “I had joined the programme at Ambedkar Bhawan on October 5 in my personal capacity. It had nothing to do with AAP or being a minister. BJP’s former minister of social justice had got Babasaheb’s 22 vows printed in the 17th volume of Ambedkar: Writings and Speeches. These are repeated across the country every year by crores of people at different events. BJP is opposed to Babasaheb and his 22 vows and is using this for dirty politics. I am resigning from my post as a minister because of that… I don’t want my leader Arvind Kejriwal and AAP to suffer because of me… Some people with Manuvaadi views are threatening me and my family. I will not be scared.”