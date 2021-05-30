Delhi contractors and factory owners to ensure staggered working hours, breaks for workers: DDMA’s unlock orders

According to the DDMA orders on unlocking starting Monday morning, ensuring social distancing norms are followed will also be the responsibility of the employer. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

As Delhi reopens for construction and factory workers on Monday, contractors and owners will have to ensure staggered working hours and breaks, and will have to arrange e-passes for staff to allow barrier free travel.

“In case of any violation, manufacturing/production unit or construction activity concerned shall be closed, besides strict penal action would be taken against violator(s) as well as the owner of manufacturing unit or owner/ employer/ contractor of construction work activity,” the order states.

Only asymptomatic workers and employees will be allowed in the workplace.

Work sites should also have provision for thermal screening, hand wash and sanitisers, preferably with touch free mechanisms at all entry and exit points and common areas, the order states.

All District Magistrates have also been directed to ensure random RT-PCR / Rapid Antigen testing in the units and sites. DMs and police have to deploy special teams for regular inspection of the units.