Delhi: Contractor arrested for ‘abducting’ DGCA staff

On January 8, Chaturvedi went to the DGCA office to file a complaint. (Representational)

Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man and a taxi driver for allegedly abducting an official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation office and snatching his phone and ID card.

Police said the accused, Vaibhav Chaturvedi, a contractor, was allegedly angry after staffers of a plane did not allow him to use the washroom when the plane was landing. The taxi driver, Kuwar Singh (37), has told police that he simply followed Chaturvedi’s instructions as he thought the latter was a senior officer.

On January 8, Chaturvedi went to the DGCA office to file a complaint. A senior police officer said, “He (Chaturvedi) told us that he found two-three officials in an inebriated state and had an altercation with them. He posed as a senior police officer and abducted a Junior Secretariat Attendant named Surender Prasad from the office.”

The accused took Surender to Safdarjung Hospital for a medical examination but the doctors refused to do the test as he didn’t have a police application. While another DGCA employee reached the hospital, Chaturvedi allegedly snatched his phone and took off with Surender in his car.

He allegedly snatched Surender’s phone and ID card later and left him at BP Marg. The accused also gave him his personal number.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We received a complaint from Surender on January 8. During the investigation, we traced the vehicle number from CCTVs near Safdarjung and the DGCA hospital. Chaturvedi had already given his personal number to Surender. We contacted him and told him to appear for a statement but he didn’t come. He was then apprehended from his house in Rohini. With his help, the driver was also arrested.”

Chaturvedi told police that he found “3-4 men drunk in a room” when he went to file his complaint at the DGCA office. In an attempt to take action against them, he allegedly abducted Surender to get him medically examined.