Contract discom worker held for ‘harassing’ 6-year-old in South Delhi

A 32-year-old man, who had gone to install an electricity meter in a South Delhi home, has been arrested for allegedly flashing a 6-year-old girl on Saturday.

The man, Raju Srivastava, was employed by Sugs Lloyd Energy Pvt, which is one of the BSES contractors for meter installation. He was installing an electric meter in the house when he allegedly flashed the six-year-old girl, police said.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said they received a complaint from the girl’s mother. “Police reached the spot with a woman officer. The complainant said her daughter was standing near the door when a man from the discom came to install the electric meter. The man, who is a contract worker with BSES, approached the girl and flashed her,” said the DCP.

The girl immediately informed her mother about the incident. Police said the woman police officer spoke to the girl.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of POCSO Act and IPC section 354 A (sexual harassment).

“We have a zero tolerance policy against such acts and all incidents of transgression are dealt with promptly and very strictly. In this deplorable incident, taking immediate action the service of the accused has been terminated by his employer, M/s Sugs Lloyd Pvt Ltd. The accused was working for a contractor and full cooperation is being provided in police investigations in this case,” a BSES spokesperson said.

Sugs Lloyd said it has terminated Srivastava’s services for his alleged “misconduct and violation of the code of conduct”.

