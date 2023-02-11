‘Continuous illegal mining’: Green Tribunal directs Haryana Chief Secretary to act

Noting that there is “continuing illegal mining” in a village in Gurgaon and remedial measures are not being taken, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chief Secretary of Haryana to look into the matter.

In an order issued on February 8, the Principal Bench of the NGT noted: “…it is seen that there is continuing illegal mining but the administration is not controlling the same. In spite of acknowledged ecological significance of Aravalli Hills and threat to wildlife habitat and corridor, remedial measures are not being taken. This shows paralysis of administration on the subject in breach of Public Trust doctrine obligating the State to protect the environment. Plea of lack of resources is poor substitute for compliance of mandatory constitutional duties of the state.”

The Tribunal was hearing a matter on illegal mining on private and panchayat land in Gurgaon’s Rithoj village. The application before the NGT had said that mining was being done without permissions and unscientifically, contributing to the depletion of groundwater, and damaging green cover and water bodies.

In a November 2021 order, the NGT had asked for an action taken report from a joint committee comprising officials of the Haryana Pollution Control Board (PCB), State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and the District Magistrate, Gurgaon. The NGT considered the matter this January in the light of the joint committee’s report which acknowledged “indiscriminate illegal mining to the detriment of natural ecosystem, wildlife habitat…,” the order issued this week said, adding that no remedial action was taken. The Tribunal then sought another action taken report from the mining and forest departments.

A report submitted by the joint committee earlier this month said that excavation of soil was observed in January this year and “new mining operations and activation of some old mines is still a reality”. The committee had added that the sand dunes of this village form a protective buffer for the Aravalli Hills situated further east.

The forest department’s action taken report had also noted that there was “considerable green-cover” at the site in 2017 which had disappeared in 2022.

The Tribunal has now directed the Chief Secretary, Haryana, to “personally look into the matter” and take remedial measures. The measures suggested include providing necessary manpower, equipment and ensuring restoration efforts are made like afforestation and soil and water conservation measures. The court has also asked for continuous surveillance and monitoring, besides suggesting a joint meeting with other officials to prepare a road map that could include checking of vehicles for illegally mined material and forest produce and setting up CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations.