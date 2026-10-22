Delhi creator arrested for racial abuse of Tripura youth after Union Minister vows ‘hard lesson’

A Delhi-based content creator was arrested for allegedly subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation, an official said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had taken suo motu cognisance of a purported video of the incident and launched an investigation after registering a case.

“The content creator, identified as Amir Shokeen, is a bad character of Sadar Bazar area and has previously been involved in multiple cases of brawling,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt told PTI.

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Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is investigating the video of the alleged racial abuse.

The police’s Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) had written to the IFSO unit, asking it to investigate the video, they said.