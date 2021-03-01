Delhi: Contactless e-ticket trials in cluster buses from today

There are 2,990 DIMTS buses in the city and form the city’s orange fleet. E-ticketing services will be available on all buses in the trial phase. (Archive)

Trials for e-ticketing will begin on buses under the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) in the city on Monday.

The contactless e-ticketing system was set up in DTC buses in the city in August last year, in the midst of the pandemic. The work on the facility was scaled up because of social distancing norms in the city.

There are 2,990 DIMTS buses in the city and form the city’s orange fleet. E-ticketing services will be available on all buses in the trial phase. The trial in the 3,760 DTC buses has already been extended till March 31.

It is being conducted by a special task force constituted by the Transport Minister and comprises members from the Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), DIMTS, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-D) and World Resources Institute (WRI). The mobile e-ticketing app has been developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi.

Explained In Hindi & English E-ticketing services became a necessity for the government during the pandemic to limit interaction between bus staff and passengers as services resumed. The Chartr app supports English and Hindi. The passenger can buy a ticket after boarding the bus. Users can see the route and stoppages, bus schedules, fare and real-time updates during the journey. The ticket becomes invalid after the journey.

“E-ticketing in DIMTS was started in August last year on route number 473. The total number of buses increased to 550 thereafter in a phased manner. In DTC, the trial of this online ticketing app was started in September last year on route 534 in Ghazipur and Hasanpur depots. It started in a total of 35 buses from both depots. After the success in these depots, e-ticketing was scaled in all depots of DTC in a phased manner. Currently, e-ticketing is live on a trial basis in all buses and routes of DTC. The trials also included exhaustive passenger surveys, to ensure maximum commuter friendliness of the app,” a statement issued by the government said.

According to officials, around 10,000 tickets are booked through the app every day.

“In the last 10 days, the ticket count through this app has witnessed a 10% day on day increase. The percentage of total tickets booked through this app on a daily basis is 1.5%, which has gone up to 6% on certain routes.

Approximately 67% of the total Pink tickets booked are through the app. The feature for booking daily passes were also added during later phases of trials. So far, approximately 4 lakh tickets have been booked using the ‘Chartr’ app,” the statement said.