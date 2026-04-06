Consumers can buy 5-kg LPG cylinders from agencies with valid ID, no address verification needed; ban on sale from godowns

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday eased norms for 5-kg LPG cylinders, allowing purchases with only a valid ID to help migrant workers and curb black marketing. (file)

The Delhi government on Sunday said that consumers can now purchase 5-kg LPG cylinders from gas agencies by producing a valid ID without any need for address verification, also announcing a complete ban on the sale of cylinders directly from godowns The move is said to be aimed at improving access to cooking fuel, particularly for migrant workers and temporary residents.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a dedicated control room has been operationalised to curb illegal activities such as hoarding and black marketing. To further assist migrant workers, 11 dedicated help desks have been set up at select HPCL outlets that will provide information about nearby distributors, the government said. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have also issued instructions to distributors stating that sales from godowns are illegal and will invite strict action.