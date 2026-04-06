Consumers can buy 5-kg LPG cylinders from agencies with valid ID, no address verification needed; ban on sale from godowns

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The Delhi government on Sunday said that consumers can now purchase 5-kg LPG cylinders from gas agencies by producing a valid ID without any need for address verification, also announcing a complete ban on the sale of cylinders directly from godowns The move is said to be aimed at improving access to cooking fuel, particularly for migrant workers and temporary residents.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a dedicated control room has been operationalised to curb illegal activities such as hoarding and black marketing. To further assist migrant workers, 11 dedicated help desks have been set up at select HPCL outlets that will provide information about nearby distributors, the government said. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have also issued instructions to distributors stating that sales from godowns are illegal and will invite strict action.
The government also maintained that LPG supply in the city is stable and being closely monitored, adding that people have been advised not to throng gas agencies or storage points as cylinders booked by consumers are being delivered directly to their homes within the stipulated time.
“LPG supply in Delhi remains fully stable and under control. Citizens have been urged to stay calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with the administration while relying on the established delivery system,” CM Gupta said.
Citing data from April 4, the government said that 1,14,679 LPG bookings were recorded in Delhi, and 1,31,335 cylinders were delivered. It said deliveries exceeding bookings indicate that pending demand is also being cleared and the supply system is functioning smoothly. The average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders currently stands at 4.24 days, it added.
The government said that enforcement has been stepped up, with Delhi Police conducting raids at 17 locations. Officials from the Food Supplies department have also inspected 76 gas agencies and storage sites.
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