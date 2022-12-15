scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Consumer protection authority seeks explanation from Flipkart on sale of acid

The explanation follows reports that in recent acid attack on a girl in Dwarka, Delhi, the accused had bought acid from Flipkart.

The Delhi Police had also issued a notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid was procured from the e-commerce firm. (Reuters)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sought explanation from e-commerce player Flipkart regarding sale of acid on its online platform, sources said.

Flipkart has been asked to give explanation within the next seven days.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platforms.

In the letter, sources said that the authority has mentioned that it has come to the notice of the CCPA that in a recent case of acid attack in Delhi, the accused purchased the acid from Flipkart.

The CCPA has attached many media reports in the letter for the reference of Flipkart.

Based on the media reports, the CCPA said it appears that acid is being allowed to be sold on Flipkart in an easy and unregulated manner.

CCPA has pointed out that the easy availability of acid on e-commerce platform can be dangerous, hazardous and unsafe for consumers.

Sources said the CCPA has asked the Flipkart to send response on the letter within seven days. Flipkart has also been told to furnish supporting documents, sources said.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on a teenager minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

As outrage spread over the attack, many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.

More from Delhi

The police have arrested three men and found that the main accused, Sachin Arora, had procured the acid from Flipkart.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:26:37 pm
